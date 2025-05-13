Audi e-tron GT – Audi’s take on the Porsche Taycan – gets CHEAPER with new entry-level model

The Audi e-tron GT quattro arrives as a new entry-level e-tron GT with up to 577bhp and 387-mile range. Costs from £88,555.

Last year – following on from updates to the mechanically similar Porsche Taycan – Audi revamped the e-tron GT range with a choice of three models with prices ranging from £107,730 to £166,330, a huge amount of money for a car almost guaranteed to lose half its value in twelve months.

Now, Audi has come up with a new ‘Bargain’ entry-level model for the e-tron with the new Audi e-tron GT quattro joining the S e-tron GT, RS e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT performance to create a four-model option for the e-tron range. Well, plus Carbon Vorsprung and Carbon Black titivations.

The quattro model comes with the same 97kWh battery as the rest of the e-tron GT range, here delivering an official range of 387 miles, powering twin motors good for 496bhp in normal use but a more fulsome 577bhp in launch mode, enough for 0-62mph in 4.0 seconds.

Visual tweaks include black exterior highlights and spec similar to that of the S e-tron GT, with a Vorsprung model adding stuff like all-wheel steering, HUD, Nappa leather and B&O Sound.

Audi UK Director José Miguel Aparicio, said:

UK customers took delivery of more electric Audi models than any other European market in 2024, and not for the first time we also saw one of the highest levels of demand worldwide for the e-tron GT. This new version carries through to a new price point that is sure to make this beautiful Grand Tourer an even more attractive proposition

Prices for the standard e-tron GT quattro start at £88,555, with the Vorsprung model starting at £108,055.