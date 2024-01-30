Audi Q7 SUV gets a bit of an update for 2024

The Audi Q7 – Audi’s big SUV – gets a bit of an update for 2024 with some new tech, mild cosmetic tweaks and not much more.

The current Audi Q7 has been around since 2015 – with a bit of an update in 2018 – and now it’s getting another update for 2024 to try and keep it competitive against other ‘old-timers’ like the Volvo XC90, still going strong after a similar amount of time on the market, as well as newer arrivals.

Much of what’s on offer in the 2024 Q7 is the usual facelift fodder, with tweaks to the bumpers, new, optional, HD Matric LED lights with Laser high beam, new OLED rear lights, new paint and trim options, new alloys (20-22″) and a choice of three trim levels – S Line, Black Edition and Vorsprung.

Inside, there’s not a lot of change, but there are new trim and leather options and a bit of a software update for the infotainment.

Engine choices are much the same, with a pair of 3.0-litre diesel with either 227bhp or 282bhp, a 3.0-litre petrol with 334bhp and a range-topping SQ7 with a 500bhp 4.0-litre petrol V8.

The updated Q7 and SQ7 arrive in March, with prices starting at £66,605 for the Q7 SUV 45 TDI S line and rising to £111,370 for the SQ7 SUV Vorsprung.