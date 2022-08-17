Audi RS 4 Avant Competition Price and Spec announced

The recently revealed Audi RS4 Avant Competition goes on sale in September with 75 UK cars on offer costing £84,600.

Back in May, Audi revealed the RS4 Avant Completion – together with the RS5 Competition, which doesn’t appear to be heading for the UK – and now, with an on sale from September confirmed, we have both cost and spec for UK buyers.

Despite claiming the RS4 Avana Competition as more track-focused, it seems unlikely buyers will be heading for the track any time soon, despite improvements to performance and handling.

That said, although the 0-62mph improves over the standard model by 0.2 seconds (it’s now 3.9 seconds) that’s been done by tweaking the gearbox rather than any more power from the 2.9-litre twin turbo’s 444bhp offering in the standard car.

As well as the gearbox tweak, the suspension gets attention too with Audi’s RS Suspension Pro lowering things by 10mm, higher spring rate and stiffer anti-roll bars, with an RS Sports Exhaust System Plus too and less sound deadening so you can hear its music

Cosmetic tweaks over the regular RS4 Avant include a Sebring Crystal Black paint job, unique 20″ alloys, red brake calipers, and carbon matt finish on the front splitter and rear diffuser.

Inside there are tweaks too with RS Sports Seats with Leather/Dinamica upholstery, red stitching and flat-bottomed Alcantara steering wheel. as well as upgraded kit including Advanced Key, B&O 3D Sound, 360 camera and multi-coloured ambient lighting.

On sale in early September, the UK allocation for the Audi RS4 Avant is 75 cars at £84,600.