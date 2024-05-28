Cars UK

Car News, Views and Reviews

Motoring Directory
You are here: Home / Car News / Audi News / Audi RS 4 Avant Edition 25 – a VERY expensive farewell to Audi’s fast estate

Audi RS 4 Avant Edition 25 – a VERY expensive farewell to Audi’s fast estate

By

Audi RS 4 Avant Edition 25

The Audi RS 4 Avant Edition 25 is a 250-run hardcore RS 4 celebrating 25 years of the RS 4 and saying a farewell too. Costs up to £119,180.

It’s 25 years since the first Audi RS 4 arrived as a new performance Audi estate, so naturally, Audi is celebrating with this – the Audi RS 4 Avant Edition 25.

But the RS 4 Edition 25 doesn’t just celebrate the RS 4’s birthday, it also effectively says goodbye to the RS 4 with a 250-car run as a hardcore and titivated model.

Costing up to £119,180 – if you want it in Audi’s historic yellow – it needs to offer a lot when the BMW M3 Touring Performance delivers more power for almost £40k less, but if you’re a fast Audi Estate fan then perhaps the titivations will convince you it’s a good buy.

Power for the Edition 25 is up by 20bhp to 464bhp – although torque remains the same – but it’s enough to cut 0-62mph to 3.7 seconds, with RS Ceramic Brakes and RS Sports exhaust.

Audi RS 4 Avant Edition interiorRS Sports suspension is also standard with new coilovers lowering ride height by 10mm, more negative front camber, stiffer control arms and quattro sport diff, with 20″ Pirelli P Zero Corsa high-performance tyres standard and an extra set of Pirelli sensorized P Zero Trofeo RS semi-slick tyres thrown in for track use.

Other titivations include gloss black exterior trim bits and matt carbon too, with yellow stitching inside and standard goodies like B&O Sound, 360 camera, leather and Alcantara.

Just 50 of the 250 Edition 25 cars are heading for the UK, and if you don’t fancy the yellow Edition 25 at £119k, you can have it in Nardo Grey for £115,880 or in Mythos Black metallic for £116,555.

Cars UK Motoring Directory

Have your say - leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow