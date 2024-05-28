Audi RS 4 Avant Edition 25 – a VERY expensive farewell to Audi’s fast estate

The Audi RS 4 Avant Edition 25 is a 250-run hardcore RS 4 celebrating 25 years of the RS 4 and saying a farewell too. Costs up to £119,180.

It’s 25 years since the first Audi RS 4 arrived as a new performance Audi estate, so naturally, Audi is celebrating with this – the Audi RS 4 Avant Edition 25.

But the RS 4 Edition 25 doesn’t just celebrate the RS 4’s birthday, it also effectively says goodbye to the RS 4 with a 250-car run as a hardcore and titivated model.

Costing up to £119,180 – if you want it in Audi’s historic yellow – it needs to offer a lot when the BMW M3 Touring Performance delivers more power for almost £40k less, but if you’re a fast Audi Estate fan then perhaps the titivations will convince you it’s a good buy.

Power for the Edition 25 is up by 20bhp to 464bhp – although torque remains the same – but it’s enough to cut 0-62mph to 3.7 seconds, with RS Ceramic Brakes and RS Sports exhaust.

RS Sports suspension is also standard with new coilovers lowering ride height by 10mm, more negative front camber, stiffer control arms and quattro sport diff, with 20″ Pirelli P Zero Corsa high-performance tyres standard and an extra set of Pirelli sensorized P Zero Trofeo RS semi-slick tyres thrown in for track use.

Other titivations include gloss black exterior trim bits and matt carbon too, with yellow stitching inside and standard goodies like B&O Sound, 360 camera, leather and Alcantara.

Just 50 of the 250 Edition 25 cars are heading for the UK, and if you don’t fancy the yellow Edition 25 at £119k, you can have it in Nardo Grey for £115,880 or in Mythos Black metallic for £116,555.