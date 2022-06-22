New BMW M3 Touring FINALLY arrives as BMW gives the M3 a load-lugging shed

The BMW M3 Touring finally arrives, ahead of its Goodwood Festival of Speed public debut, sporting 503bhp, AWD and an £80,550 price tag.

It’s 35 years since the first BMW 3 Series Touring arrived, and much the same since we saw the first M3, and now, finally, BMW has put the two together and delivered the new BMW M3 Touring, revealed today ahead of its public debut later this week at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Almost two years on from announcing an M3 Touring was to become real – and with teases and official spy video, not to mention a record-breaking Nurburgring lap, dribbling out – the M3 Touring holds few surprises. Although we have to say it does look magnificent.

Exclusively available as a ‘Performance’ model with AWD, it means the M3 Touring comes with 503bhp sent to all four wheels through an eight-speed auto ‘box, with a top speed of 174mph if you tick the M Driver Package option box, and 0-62mph in 3.6 seconds.

Visually, the M3 Touring gets all the M cues, with vertical kidney grilles, butch body kit, quad exhausts, 19″ alloys at the front and 20″ at the back, M Suspension, rear spoiler and black highlights.

Inside, there’s a 14.9″ infotainment screen, 12.3″ driver display, M Sport setas (carbon fibre seats an option), Merino leather and as much space in the shed at the back s a regular Touring.

The new BMW M3 Touring goes on sale in September – with production starting in November – and prices starting at £80,550.