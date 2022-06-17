New BMW M3 Touring is the FASTEST Estate car around the Nurburgring

The new BMW M3 Touring, due to be revealed at Goodwood this month, has set the fastest lap time for an estate car at the Nurburgring of 7:35.06.

The BMW M3 Touring – BMW’s 3-Series Estate with the underpinnings of the M3 – has been ‘on the way‘ for a rather long time. But it will be fully revealed later this month as it gets its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

It looks certain that the M3 Touring will only come in ‘Competition’ guise, complete with four-wheel drive and eight-speed auto, which will make it pretty much as quick as the quickest M3s.

To prove that point, and to continue building the hype for the M3 Touring, BMW has been out playing at the Nurburgring and has set a new record lap time for a production estate car.

A lap of 7:35.06 puts the M3 Touring ahead of what appears to be the fastest previous lap by an estate car – the AMG E63 S Estate’s 7:45.19 time in 2017 – according to the fastest Nurburgring lap times on Wikipedia, and on a par with cars like the AMG GT S and Tesla Model S Plaid. So it’s not slow.

The official reveal of the M3 Touring is unlikely to deliver any surprises, but all will be revealed at Goodwood when we discover how much more the M3 Touring will be than the M3 saloon.

BMW M3 Touring Nurburgring Record Lap Video