Audi TT Final Edition is another (CHEAPER) farewell to Audi’s TT

The Audi TT Final Edition arrives as a farewell to Audi’s TT after 25 years, available as a TT and TTS Coupe and Roadster with prices from £41,910.

It’s 25 years since the Audi TT bowed in, but despite its success – particularly in the UK – it’s being sent to the car graveyard in the sky as Audi embraces all things EV.

We thought Audi has already said goodbye to the TT with the range-topping, £87k Audi TT RS Coupe Iconic Edition last year, but they clearly think there’s mileage in a farewell edition of the TT that’s more affordable, so we’re getting the appropriately named Audi TT Final Edition models too.

Audi says the Final Edition models are set to sell alongside the current range of TT offerings – which is reduced from 11 model variants to six, including the two new Final Edition models – and is offered as a TT or TTS in Coupe or Roadster guise.

Final Edition models come with the black styling packw with black Audi Rings and badging, black door mirrors and tailpipes and fixed rear wing.

The Coupe models also come with privacy glass, there are red brake callipers and 20″ Y-Style alloys, with the TTS models getting 20″ Audi Sport black alloys.

Inside there’s an extended leather pack, Alcantara steering wheel with red stitching, Red seat inserts, Alcantara, Technology Packa and, on the TTS, the Comfort and Sound Pack adding B&O Sound, reversing camera and full parking sensors.

The Audi TT Final Edition goes on sale in March, with prices starting at £41,910 for the TT Final Edition 40 TFSI coupe, rising to £56,435 for the TTS Final Edition roadster.