BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe gets a bit of a makeover – costs from £34,915

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe gets a bit of a facelift with new looks inside and out and a choice of 220 M Sport and M235 xDrive models in the UK.

BMW has been busy updating much of its range recently including a makeover for the BMW 1 Series. So, as they share much, it’s time for a new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, which BMW is dubbing a new generation, but it’s really just a facelift.

The cosmetic stuff includes a front end that looks much like the new 1 Series, complete with a wider grille flanked by slimmer headlights and big air intakes, new side skirts, and a squashed-looking back end with new taillights and gloss black highlights.

Inside, it’s very similar to the new 1 Series too, with a 10.25″ driver display and 10.7″ infotainment with the latest OS9, a new steering wheel with some actual buttons, and a new centre console that dispenses with the rotary iDrive controller.

In the UK there is only a choice of two models, with an entry-level 220 M Sport getting BMW’s latest 1.5-litre three pot good for 168bhp to the front wheels through a seven-speed auto ‘box, and at the other extreme the M235 xDrive with a 296bhp four-pot sending power to all four wheels and with a mechanical front diff lock. The M235 is good for 0-62mph in 4.9 seconds.

BMW says the new Gran Coupe also gets a revised chassis with new shocks, revised bushes and new traction control.

M Sport trim on the 220 comes with 18″ alloys (19″ optional), gloss black exterior highlights, rear spoiler and an M Sport body kit, with the M235 getting Alcantara Sports seats, HUD and quad tail pipes.

Now available to order, the new BMW 22o Gran Coupe M Sport costs from £34,915 and the M235 from £44,435. First deliveries are due in March 2025.