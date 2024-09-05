BMW promising a Hydrogen-powered production model by 2028 – with help from Toyota

BMW announces it’s planning to deliver a regular production model in 2028 with a new Hydrogen Fuel Cell co-developed with Toyota.

As far back as 2011, BMW and Toyota agreed to share diesel and hybrid tech for mutual benefit, but it turned out to be a bit more than that.

A year after the agreement, BMW built a Hydrogen-powered i8 – although its existence wasn’t confirmed until 2015 – since when there’s been more co-operation between the two car makers on hydrogen-fuelled cars.

In 2019, BMW revealed a hydrogen-powered X5 concept which they said would be ready for production in 2022, but as 2022 arrived, BMW said it was planning a limited-production hydrogen model for 2025.

Now 2025 is just around the corner, BMW is back to tell us a new hydrogen powertrain will be available as a powertrain choice in at least one existing model by 2025.

The new hydrogen model will use Toyota’s third-generation fuel-cell tech – jointly developed with Toyota – and both companies will work to improve hydrogen refuelling infrastructure,

Oliver Zipse, BMW boss, said:

This is a milestone in automotive history: the first-ever series production fuel cell vehicle to be offered by a global premium manufacturer. Powered by hydrogen and driven by the spirit of our cooperation, it will underscore how technological progress is shaping future mobility,And it will herald an era of significant demand for fuel cell electric vehicles.

And Koji Sato, Toyota President, said,

We are pleased that the collaboration between BMW and Toyota has entered a new stage. In our long history of partnership, we have confirmed that BMW and Toyota share the same passion for cars and belief in ‘technology openness’ and a ‘multi-pathway’ approach to carbon neutrality.