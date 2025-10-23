Chery Tiggo 9 PHEV arrives to CHALLENGE rivals like the Kia Sorento and Hyundai Santa Fe

The Chery Tiggo 9 PHEV arrives to challenge rivals like the Hyundai Santa Fe and Kia Sorento, with 422bhp and 91-mile EV range.

Chery has a presence in the UK with its Jaecoo and Omoda brands and has followed the success of these brands with the arrival of the Tiggo 7 and Tiggo 8 . And now it’s time for a range-topper from Chery with the arrival of the Chery Tiggo 9 as a 7-seat PHEV SUV set to challenge established competition like the Kia Sorento and Hyundai Santa Fe.

With prices from £43,105 and only available in range-topping Summit trim, the Tiggo 9 undercuts the Sant Fe and Sorento’s top trim PHEV by up to £15k, with the range-topping Sorento at £56k and the Santa Fe at 58k.

Not exactly a million miles removed from the Jaecoo 8, the Tiggo 9 gets Chery’e Super Hybrid drivetrain, which uses a 1.5-litre turbo petrol ICE with a pair of electric motors – and a starter generator – to deliver 422bhp and 428lb/ft of torque, enough for 0-62mph in 5.4 seconds

Not only is the Tiggo 9 significantly more powerful than its rivals, it also boasts a 91-mile EV range thanks to a 34.5kWh battery with a DC charge rate of a very useful 71kW.

The Tiggo 9 is only available in top-level Summit trim, which means heated and ventilated massage seats in the front, heated and ventilated rear seats, dual-zone Climate, wireless phone charging, 20″ alloys, decent Sony Sound, 15.6″ infotainment, 10.25″ driver display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a comprehensive suite of safety nannies.

Pre-orders for the Tiggo 9 are now open, with first customer deliveries due in December.