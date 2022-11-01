Dacia Duster Extreme SE RETURNS to top the Duster range

Dacia is adding the range-topping Dacia Duster Extreme SE back into its UK offerings with a choice of powertrains and prices from £18,295.

It’s a bit over a year since the facelifted Dacia Duster went on sale in the UK followed, a few months later, by a range-topping Duster Extreme SE model.

But since then, Dacia has thrown in another update across its range with a new logo and badging, so – “by popular demand” say Dacia – the Duster Extreme SE returns to the UK lineup for Dacia buyers who want the whistles and bells.

Sitting above the ‘Journey’ trim in the Duster range, the Extreme SE costs from £18,295 and comes with a few exterior tweaks including 17″ black alloys, splashes of orange and that new Dacia badging, whilst the interior gets bits of satin chrome, orange splashes on the upholstery and equipment including keyless, heated front seat, cameras, rear parking sensors, 8″ infotainment and Climate.

The entry-level powertrain option in the new Duster is the petrol TCe 90 4×2 at £18,295, with the bi-fuel TCe 100 4×2 costing £18,795, TCe 130 4×2 £19,645 and the TCe 150 4×2 £21,645.

Opt for diesel power and the SE Blue dCi 115 4×2 costs £20,145 and the SE Blue dCi 115 4×4 £22,445. All models come with a manual ‘box but Dacia’s EDC auto ‘box is available on the TCe 150.

The order book for the Dacia Duster Extreme SE is now open with first deliveries due early in the New Year.