Dacia Jogger gets a bit of a TWEAK and the Hybrid powertrain from the Bigster

The Dacia Jogger seven-seat Estate/MPV gets a bit of a facelift, extra tech and a new Hybrid powertrain. Priced from £18,995.

It’s been four years since the current Dacia Jogger arrived to deliver budget family transport in a seven-seat Crossover/SUV/MPV body with a choice of petrol or, a little later on , hybrid powertrains. And now it’s time for a bit of a facelift.

The cosmetic updates for the new Jogger aren’t exactly extensive, but there is a new grille and new LED light signature at the front, new pixel taillights and new body cladding using 20% recycled plastic.

The interior is treated to new air vents, new upholstery, a new steering wheel and a new 10.0″ infotainment and something all new cars should have: a MySafety button which lets you switch off irritating stuff like bongs and lane keep with a single press.

But the biggest update comes under the skin, where the hybrid powertrain is upgraded to the same one found in the Bigster.

That means a 108bhp four-pot petrol with a starter/generator good for an additional 49bhp and a combined 154bhp, a 1.4kWh battery allowing a little EV running and a 10% improvement in economy and emissions, and is available on Expression and Extreme trim. Still on offer is the 108bhp TCe 110 petrol, which comes with a six-speed manual ‘box.

Essential trim – only available with the petrol engine from £18,995 – gets LED lights, roof bars, 16″ wheels, tinted windows, Air Con, front electric windows and a set of safety nannies, Cruise and auto lights.

Expression trim (petrol from £20,995 and Hybrid from £23,330) adds Climate, Keyless, electric door mirrors, rear electric windows, auto wipers, 10″ infotainment, 7″ driver display on Hybrid models, parking sensors and reversing camera.

Extreme trim (petrol from £21,595, Hybrid from £24,830) gets 16″ alloys, MicroCloud upholstery, heated front seats and steering wheel, wireless phone charging, Media Nav Live and multi-view camera.