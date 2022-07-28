Electric Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo Prices and Specs announced

The Electric Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo – VW’s van take on the new ID. Buzz – costs from £38,125 (plus VAT). On sale August 2022.

The new VW ID Buzz arrived earlier this month as Volkswagen finally brought to market the electric ‘Camper Van’ it’s been promising for so long.

Now it’s the turn of the commercial take on the new ID Buzz to arrive – the VW ID Buzz Cargo – as an electric van for business users.

Prices start from £38,125 (that’s £45,750 once you’ve added the VAT) for the entry-level Commerce trim, rising to £42,375 (that’s £50,850 including VAT) for the better-equipped ID Buzz Cargo Commerce Plus.

The Commerce trim comes with LED headlights, three seats, parking sensors front and back, 10″ infotainment, wireless App Connect for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, USB-C ports and three years of servicing and first MOT in the price.

Opt for the Commerce Plus trim and you also get Adaptive Cruise, Keyless, Park Assist Plus, Rear View Camera, heated windscreen, Discover Pro Nav and safety stuff like Travel Assist, Lane Assist, Side Assist and Emergency Assist. Whichever trim level you choose, the Buzz Cargo comes with a 77kWh battery, good for range of up to 256 miles.

The Buzz Cargo can be had with a two or three seat layout in the front, the fixed partition between the cab and the load area can be fitted with a window and through load if desired, and two sliding side doors make loading easier, with the cargo space able to accommodate two Euro Pallets.

The electric VW ID Buzz Cargo goes on sale officially in August.