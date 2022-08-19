Electric VW ID. Buzz racks up 10,000 orders – despite £60k starting price

The electric VW ID. Buzz ‘Van, and its Cargo sibling, have already racked up 10,000 orders – a third of them in Norway – despite a starting price of almost £60k.

It’s only a month since the VW ID. Buzz went on sale in the UK (well, accepting enquiries at least) followed a few weeks later by the ID. Buzz Cargo (although sales started earlier in Europe) and it’s already racked up more than 10,000 orders, a third of them in Norway.

It’s a remarkably strong start for the revived ‘Hippy Bus’ that’s been on the way forever, especially when the starting price is not far shy of £60k for the entry-level ID. Buzz.

In an email to employees at VW’s Plant in Hanover – seen by Automobilwoche – where the ID. Buzz is built, Lars Krause, VW’s CV Head of sales, said:

10,000 orders, without the car actually being at the dealer, let alone a customer having driven it. That is just impressive. I am very pleased that the ID. Buzz and the ID. Buzz Cargo are already selling so well. We are, after all, still in the launch phase, before the market launch and pre-sales have not even started yet in France and the UK.

Of the 10,000 orders VW has received for the ID. Buzz, Norway accounts for 3,400, Germany 2,500, Netherlands and Belgium 1,000 with the remaining spread out across other countries.

It’s a strong start for the ID. Buzz, and accounts for two-thirds of production capacity for 2022, although production is expected to rise to 60,000 in 2023.

So if you’re planning to grab an ID. Buzz, expect to wait a while.