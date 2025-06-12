Hyundai Ioniq 6 N TEASED ahead of Goodwood debut in July

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 N is set to join the Ioniq 5 N as Hyundai’s second EV N offering, as the company teases it ahead of its Goodwood debut in July.

It’ll be two years next month since the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N was revealed at Goodwood as Hyundai’s N division revealed its first electric offering. And it’s been quite the success.

With up to 641bhp with ‘N Grin Boost’, lots of electronic trickery to deliver blistering performance – including drift mode – and a properly engaging drive, Hyundai has proved beyond doubt that electric hot hatches are a thing. Although not exactly cheap, with prices now starting from £65,000.

Now it’s almost time for the second of Hyundai’s N EVs to debut, with the Ioniq 6 N debuting at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July, ahead of which Hyundai teases its arrival with the shadowy image above.

We got an indication of what to expect from the 6 N back in 2022 with the concept RN22e, but it took until April this year for Hyundai to officially confirm the Ioniq 6N is on the way when it debuted a facelift for the Ioniq 6.

Hyundai isn’t revealing details of the 6 N’s powertrain just yet, but it wouldn’t be much of a stretch to think it will match that of the 5 N, and as a lower, sleeker offering, it’s likely to outperform the 5 N even with the same powertrain.

Visually, the Ioniq 6 N comes with flared wheel arches, a wider stance and a big rear spoiler and, says Hyundai, Embodies N’s three core performance pillars – ‘Corner Rascal’, ’Racetrack Capability’ and ‘Everyday Sports Car’.

Joon Park, VP N Division, said:

IONIQ 6 N will once again disrupt the high-performance EV segment to deliver exciting driving experiences to our fans. We chose to debut the IONIQ 6 N at Goodwood Festival of Speed to be as close to our fans as possible.