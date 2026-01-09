Hyundai Staria Electric REVEALED to challenge Hyundai PV5 and VW ID. Buzz

The Hyundai Staria is revealed as Hyundai’s challenge to MPVs like the Kia PV5 and Volkswagen ID. Buzz with up to nine seats.

Just before Christmas, we had a tease from Hyundai for a new EV debuting at the Brussels Motor Show, which Hyundai said would be its largest EV to date.

It seemed highly likely the mystery EV would be an electric version of the Staria MPV – an ICE-based MPV not sold in the UK but available in Europe – and that expectation is fulfilled with the arrival of the Staria Electric, set to challenge electric MPVs such as the Kia PV5 and Volkswagen ID. Buzz.

The Staria Electric looks pretty much the same as the current ICE Staria, with a big glasshouse, LED headlight bar and a long curving look stretching from front to back with a blanked-off facia, pixelated rear lights and 17″ wheels. It’s also long – about the same length as a LWB Range Rover.

Inside, there’s a choice of a seven-seat ‘Luxury’ model aimed at families and a nine-seat ‘Wagon’ model aimed at business users, with dual 12.3″ screens, Next-Gen infotainment and OTA updates, with heated and ventilated seats, electric sliding seats and V2L.

Under the skin, there’s a modified version of the ICE Staria’s Platform (also used on the Tucson) with 800V architecture delivering 350kW charging, with an 84kWh battery promising range of 248 miles and powering a 215bhp motor. Hyundai isn’t giving out performance details, although they’re not going to be particularly scintillating, especially nine up.

Xavier Martinet, CEO Hyundai Motor Europe. said:

Hyundai continues to expand its electric offering to meet everyday mobility needs in Europe. STARIA Electric brings our EV expertise to a vehicle that many customers already know and trust, combining STARIA’s impressive space and flexibility with a new, fast-charging, high-voltage system and updated interior to deliver practical, efficient electric mobility for real-world use across Europe.