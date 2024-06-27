Volkswagen ID. Buzz LWB costs from a ‘BARGAIN’ £59,545 – ID. Buzz GTX specs revealed

The long-wheelbase version of the electric Volkswagen ID. Buzz costs from £59,545, and specs for the Buzz GTX announced.

It’s been a whole year since we first saw the electric Volkswagen ID. Buzz LWB arrive, but that was for the US market. Now, the LWB Buzz makes it to the UK later this year with VW confirming specs and prices ahead of going on sale, with UK deliveries by the end of the year.

What is surprising is that the LWB Buzz starts from £59,545 – not exactly cheap – but looks like a bit of a bargain compared to the £59,035 the regular ID. Buzz starts at.

It’s the entry-level Buzz Life you get for a smidge under £60k, and it comes with 19″ alloys, LED lights front and back, privacy glass, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated seats and steering wheel, Adaptive Cruise, Climate and 12.9″ infotainment which now works better.

Jump up the Buzz tree to the ID. Buzz Style LWB and you’ll be paying £64,345 and get 20″ alloys, Matrix LED headlights, automatic tailgate and power sliding doors, HUD and Harman Kardon Sound and the option of five, six or seven seats.

As well as delivering specs and prices for the Buzz LWB, VW has confirmed the performance ID. Buzz GTX we first saw a couple of months ago will add in stuff like 21″ Black alloys, GTX grille, panoramic roof, 30-colour ambient lighting, electric front seats, and Black Arivelour upholstery with red stitching. No prices yet for the GTX models.