New Volkswagen ID Buzz LWB revealed with up to seven seats

The new Volkswagen ID Buzz LWB – with room for up to seven – debuts, with a third row and an AWD GTX to follow.

It’s more than a year since the Volkswagen ID Buzz was revealed as VW’s 21st-century EV take on its iconic model, although with prices starting at around £60k it’s hardly transport for the average family or born-again hippy.

But despite the iconic ‘Camper’ being worshipped in the USA – especially the West Coast – VW decided its new ‘Van’ wasn’t a fit for what you would expect to be its biggest market. But now it’s fixed that with the debut of a long-wheelbase version of the ID Buzz in the US. And it’ll also make it to the UK.

Obviously stretched, by 250mm, the LWB ID Buzz looks exactly like the standard wheelbase model and comes with the option of three seating modes – five-seat, six-seat and seven-set – and gets VW’s latest infotainment with a 12.9″ screen – and much-needed controls illumination – and a panoramic roof, the longest in any VW which turns opaque when needed.

Launching with a RWD layout and single 282bhp electric motor with either 77kWh or 85kWh battery, VW plans to offer an AWD GTX version with two motors and up to 335bhp from 2024.

No pries for the ID Buzz LWB yet, but it’ll be a chunk more than the SWB’s £60k.