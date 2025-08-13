Jaecoo 5 Range Rover Evoque lookalike goes ELECTRIC with the new Jaecoo E5

The Jaecoo E5 joins the Jaecoo 5 as a compact SUV, with a 204bhp electric motor powered by a 61.8kWh battery. Prices from £27,505.

The Jaecoo 5 arrived just last month as another Chery Chinese offering, probably aimed at cars like the Ford Puma but looking just like the Range Rover Evoque, especially from the side and rear.

Now, we get the arrival of the Jaecoo E5 as the electric take on the ‘5’, with much the same specs as its ICE-based sibling but with an electric powertrain.

The only real change to looks for the E5 is the replacement of the 5’s big waterfall grille with a blanked-off smooth nose. Becuase electric.

Inside, things are much the same too, with a 13.2″ portrait infotainment, digital instruments, auto lights, Sony Sound, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in Pure trim, with Luxury trim adding posher sound, electric heated and ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, Panoramic roof and wireless phone charging.

Under the skin, the Jaecoo 5’s ICE is replaced by an electric powertrain, with a 61.8kWh battery powering a 204bhp motor promising a 248-mile range and 0-62mph in 7.7 seconds.

Victor Zhang, UK Country Director JAECOO UK, said:

The JAECOO E5 is an exciting new chapter for us in the UK – a compact electric SUV that carries the same confident design and adventurous spirit as our petrol models, but with the refinement and flexibility that comes from zero-emission driving.

The Jaecoo E5 costs from £27,505 in Pure trim and £30,505 in Luxury trim, with first UK deliveries due in October.