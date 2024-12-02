Jaguar Electric Concept LEAKED ahead of JLR’s planned reveal tonight

JLR is due to reveal the new Jaguar Electric Concept in Miami tonight, but the first images have leaked ahead of the official debut.

Jaguar has been on the receiving end of much opprobrium after revealing its rebranding exercise last week which seemed to dump everything we know about Jaguar in the seemingly blind hope they can re-invent the brand as a sort of electric answer to Bentley.

The branding reveal managed to deliver new logos and lots of dated woke imagery but managed to give zero images or any actual references to a car, although we have seen a camouflaged version of Jaguar’s first four-door electric GT, and a few teaser images since.

Now, with the reveal of the Jaguar Electric Concept due tonight in Miami, we get to see the new ‘Jaaag’ ahead of its official debut thanks to CocheSpias.

What we see is something which really does look like no other Jaguar, although perhaps the long nose and coupe roof can be considered ‘historic’ nods, with a mass of straight lines punctuated by big rounded wheelarches, a very bluff front end and what looks like a futuristic ‘prison’ entrance at the back with its huge ‘radiator’ and no back window, and an interior which looks to be as minimal as is possible.

By tomorrow we should have more images and, hopefully, some idea if the expected AWD 600bhp powertrain expectations are realised.