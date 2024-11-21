LOOK! Jaguar actually has a car to go with its new branding

Following the highly criticised new branding news, Jaguar gives us a first look at its new design direction ahead of an imminent reveal.

After a dearth of Jaguar news recently, everything changed this week when Jaguar revealed its new branding as it seeks a new identity to become an EV competitor to Bentley.

It’s fair to say the new branding and associated imagery haven’t gone down well, feeling more like an outdated woke branding exercise for a clothing range than a core statement for a new range of cars.

But the ‘boldness’ of the marketing, imagery and branding has certainly put Jaguar back in the headlines for the first time in a long time, and if you believe that all publicity is good publicity then Jaguar has achieved a victory.

But what really matters, once the idea that Jaguar is willing to sacrifice its entire history to try and capture an elusive market of luxury EV buyers, is what the cars will offer.

We’ve already had a first look at the first luxury EV from Jaguar with recent photos of the new electric Jaguar 4-Door GT – suitably camouflaged – ahead of the debut of a new Jaguar concept on 2 December, and now we get a first look at what’s coming with a single image Jaguar has posted on Instagram (above).

How much of the image is what we can expect from the concept rather than production cars is to be seen, but what we do see certainly has dramatic proportions.

Both curves and straight lines abound, with large haunches and what looks like a designer radiator on the back.

Perhaps the ‘radiator’ is a huge version of Jaguar’s new leaper branding and perhaps it hides lighting that we can’t see? It also features no rear window (like the Polestar 4).

No doubt we’ll get more teasers from Jaguar in the next two weeks.