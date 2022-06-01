Jaguar F-PACE SVR Edition 1988 – a limited edition F-Pace SVR for an extra £20k

The Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 arrives as a limited run cosmetic titivation celebrating Jaguar’s 1988 Le Mans win. Costs £101,550.

We all know Jaguar is in semi-hibernation as it prepares itself to deliver new EVs in 2025 – none of which will be related to current models – so anything ‘new’ from Jaguar in the meantime will be just a titivation of a current model. Like this, the Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988.

Jaguar says they have built the SVR Edition 1988 to celebrate Jaguar’s Le Mans success in 1988 and just 394 cars will be available worldwide – 394 being the number of laps the Le Mans-winning XJR-9 LM completed – with each costing £101,550, some £20k more than a regular F-Pace SVR.

Despite the hefty premium – and Le Mans ‘tribute’ tagline – the Edition 1988 makes do with the same powertrain as the regular F-Pace SVR. Although with 542bhp on tap from its 5.0-litre V8 that’s hardly the end of the world.

What you get for your extra £20k is an F-Pace SVR with Midnight Amethyst Gloss paintwork (yes, it’s purple) and Champagne Gold Satin 22″ forged alloys, Sunset Gold Satin highlights inside and out and a ‘One of 394’ SV graphic.

Other titivations include open-pore carbon fibre finishers, semi-aniline Ebony leather, heated and cooled performance seats and ‘Edition 1988’ treadplates.

Mark Wilkes, Jaguar’s Director of Vehicle Personalisation, said:

Edition 1988 started with our SV Bespoke and Jaguar Design teams taking inspiration from the iconic liveries of Jaguar’s Le Mans-winning sports cars. The result is a winning combination of colours, textures and features that celebrates sporting success while making the F-PACE SVR even more appealing.

The Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 is now available to order.