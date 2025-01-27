JLR is investing £65m on Bespoke Paint so more buyers can spend £70k EXTRA on a Range Rover SV

JLR is investing £65 million to expand its paint facilities to meet the growing demand for personalisation, especially for Range Rover.

You can’t have failed but notice that most new cars hit the road with grey or black paint jobs, with buyers steering clear of anything remotely different.

But it seems many buyers of Jaguar Land Rover offerings – especially Range Rover and Range Rover Sport – have other ideas, with more and more opting for a high degree of personalisation – especially paint jobs – with demand more than doubling in the last couple of years.

When it comes to JLR’s most expensive model – the Range Rover SV – demand for personalisation has doubled in the last year alone, with the average bespoke commission Range Rover SV adding £70,000 to the already steep average selling price of £202,000.

So it’s no surprise to see JLR invest £65 million on new state-of-the-art paint facilities at Halewood and Nitra (Slovakia), with £41 million invested at Halewood for new paint booths using the latest most energy-efficient technology and filtration techniques to expand the availability of posh paint jobs.

Jamal Hameedi, Director SVO, said:

SVO is all about offering our clients unparalleled performance, luxury and capability. That includes the most exclusive, high quality colour finishes available. Range Rover clients are increasingly choosing to tailor their vehicles with more exclusive Bespoke and elevated palette paints. By increasing our capacity we can satisfy the demand growth from our Range Rover clients and also expand this service for the first time to clients of our other Brands.

The investment will support over 17,000 additional customer orders a year.