JLR’s waiting list for new Range Rover and Land Rover Defender continues to grow

Waiting lists at Jaguar Land Rover continue to grow, with a 168,000 order bank including 40,000 Range Rover and 45,000 Land Rover Defender.

Back in October, we revealed that if you want a new Land Rover, from a new Defender to a Discovery Sport, you’re probably going to be waiting more than a year as supply-chain shortages – especially ‘Chips’ – continue to constrain supply and production.

That constrain on production has inevitably seen order banks for Land Rovers models grow to significant numbers, and back in January we reported Land Rover was sitting on orders for 30,000 new Range Rover and 36,000 Defenders. And it’s grown since then – to 168k with 40k Range Rover and 45k Defender orders – but there is a glimmer of light for buyers.

Jaguar Land Rover has revealed the order bank as part of their fourth quarter figures, figures which show wholesale supply of cars up by 11 per cent in Q4, compared to Q3, to 76.5k.

That may not seem like great news, but JLR say they’ve experienced little impact from the Ukraine situation, and the ‘Chip’ problems are easing. Lennard Hoornik, Jaguar Land Rover Chief Commercial Officer, said:

The successful New Range Rover launch, as well as the momentum gained from Defender, has resulted in a steadily increasing order bank, now at a record 168,000 units. The customer response to the first deliveries of New Range Rover is strong and we remain optimistic for the future, despite the geo-political and macro-economic challenges facing the industry at present.

Despite that, you’ll still be waiting a very long time for a new Land Rover you orer today, although Land Rover has now started delivering the new Range Rover with 1,901 wholesales now out and about.