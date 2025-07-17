Kia EV4 Fastback Saloon ARRIVES to take on the Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2

The Kia EV4 Fastback Saloon arrives in the UK to take on cars like the Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2. Prices from £40,895.

Earlier this year, the Kia EV4 was revealed as Kia’s latest salvo in its EV quest, offered as an EV4 Hatch or EV4 Saloon.

Kia put the EV4 Hatch on sale in the UK earlier this month, and now it’s time for the Fastback Saloon to go on sale to tackle established competition like the Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2.

Unlike the EV4 Hatch, which has an entry-level ‘Air’ model with a 58.3kWh battery, the EV4 Saloon is only offered in GT-Line and GT-Line S trim, both with an 81.4kWh battery and promising range of 388 miles, with a 10-80% charge taking just under half an hour.

Just like the EV4 Hatch, the EV4 Saloon is only offered with a single front-mounted motor with 201bhp and good for 0-62mph in 7.9 seconds.

Both models come with 12.3″ digital display and 12.3″ infotainment, 5.3″ Climate panel, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED lights front and back and lots of safety nannies.

The EV4 GT-Line (from £40,895) also gets 19″ alloys, ‘GT-Line’ styling, gloss black highlights, privacy glass, electric driver seat and two-tone fake leather, with the GT-Line S (from £45,395) adding sunroof, heated rear seats, heated and ventilated front seats, HUD, 360 camera, heat pump and HUD.

Clearly aimed at both the Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2, the EV4 saloon is less powerful and more expensive (just) than the Model 3 RWD, but undercuts the Polestar 2 by £5k but is less powerful.