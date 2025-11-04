Land Rover Defender PICK-UP becomes a reality – but not from JLR

Urban Automotive and Heritage Customs reveal a pair of Land Rover Defender Pick-ups, based on the Defender 130 V8.

Now, the project has turned into reality with the arrival of the Heritage Defender Pick-up, based on the Defender 130 X Dynamic SE, complete with a 425bhp V8 under the bonnet and with the back set of seats replaced with a flat bed. Although the bed is so small it’s really just a fashion statement, but big enough for the weekly Waitrose shop.

It looks very much like last year’s render – although more refined – and comes with lashings of leather, a roof rack, but no spare wheel on the roof.

Jan-Pieter Kroezen, CEO of Heritage Customs, said:

The classic 110 Defender crew cab has always been, in my view, one of the most desirable Defenders ever made. I had a strong sense that we could capture that same spirit with the new Defender 130, and I’m proud to say we’ve achieved exactly that.

But it’s not just the Heritage Customs Defender Pick-up on offer, but a collaboration with Urban Automotive on the Defender Pick-up project will also see a ‘Tonka Toy’ version (pictured below) arrive next year at Goodwood as a very butch take on the project.

If the idea of a Defender Pick-up floats your boat, you’re going to have to find at least £50k on top of the Defender cost.