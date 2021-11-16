Mazda CX-50 revealed as a new Mazda SUV – but only for North America

The Mazda CX-50 is revealed as a new rugged SUV for the North American market as Mazda starts to roll out a new range of SUVs.

Mazda has a plan to go ‘big’ on SVs in Europe in the next year or two, with the launch of the Mazda CX-60 and the bigger, three-row, Mazda CX-80.

The new European SUVs from Mazda will see the arrival of not only plug-in hybrid powertrains but also a new-generation Skyactiv-X inline-six petrol and a Skyactiv-D diesel with 48v mild-hybrid setup.

Ahead of Mazda’s push with SVs in the UK and Europe, Mazda has revealed a new SUV aimed just at the North American market – the Mazda CX-50 – for those looking for an SUV suitable for an ‘active’ lifestyle, which will be built at the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing Plant in Alabama.

Sitting above the Mazda CX-5, and with a platform shared with the Mazda3 and Mazda CX-30, the CX-50 gets four-wheel drive as standard and a variety of Modes to tackle whatever terrain you meet and will come, initially at least, with a choice of naturally-aspirated or turbo 2.5-litre Skyactive-G petrol engine, with hybrid-electric to come.

In terms of looks, the CX-50 doesn’t break new ground but delivers Mazda’s ‘Kodo’ design with big grille, long bonnet and slim headlights, and an interior that looks Mazda-familiar and with a panoramic roof – a Mazda first.