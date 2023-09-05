Mercedes Concept CLA-Class is a preview of Mercedes new entry-level EV

The Mercedes Concept CLA-Class is revealed as a first look at Mercedes new entry-level electric car, to be followed by three more.

We’ve had BMW’s Neue Klasse reveal this week previewing a whole new direction for BMW EVs, and now we get what is probably Mercedes’ answer to what BMW is doing with the reveal of the Mercedes Concept CLA-Class.

Built on Mercedes’ new MMA Platform, the CLA Concept is one of just four new entry-level EVs on the way with Mercedes confirming the other three will be a Shooting Brake and a pair of SUVs. So it looks like there’ll be no new A-Class electric Hatch with the range comprising an electric CLA, CLA Estate, GLA and GLB.

Mercedes says the new EVs will use tech from the EQXX, and although they won’t travel as far as the EQXX Mercedes is pitching a range of 466 miles for a 90kWh battery version using silicon-oxide content for improved density, with a shorter range from a cheaper lithium-ion battery model, and 800v architecture for rapid charging.

The Concept CLA comes with a single electric motor at the back good for 235bhp, but you can probably expect a lower-powered model to kick off the range and a range-topping model with 400bhp plus and AWD to top the range.

Almost the same size as the current ICE CLA, the CLA Concept maintains the swoopy coupe looks of its sibling, but with a new nose with a star-lit grille, Mercedes logo in the headlights and full-width LED light bar, rear lights also with Mercedes logo and clean surfacing.

Inside looks to be influenced by the EQXX too with a ‘Superscreen’ stretching right across the cabin, HVAC controls in the fake turbine vents, Mercedes’ new MB.OS, slender seats, mirror-finish steering wheel with illuminated centre, translucent phone charging pad and huge panoramic roof with ‘stars’. Don’t expect all of this to make production.

Expect the production version of the CLA Concept to arrive next year, and no doubt Concept versions of the electric CLA Shooting Brake, GLA and GLB sometime soon.