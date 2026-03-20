MGS9 PHEV full specs ANNOUNCED – Two Trim levels for MG’s new 7-Seat SUV

MG announces specs and prices for the new MGS9 7-seat PHEV, with a choice of two trim levels – Comfort and Premium – and prices from £34,208.

It’s just over a week since MG revealed the new MGS9 , a plug-in hybrid 7-seater SUV taking aim at established competition like the Peugeot 5008 and Kia Sorento.

It’s a move into a new sector for MG, but what we learnt last week when MG revealed the MGS9, it looks a promising option for families wanting a big school run SUV without spending a fortune.

MG reckons the MGS9 is a proper 7-seater rather than a 5+2, but even if in reality it’s a 5+2, it’ll still do for kids, and even with all seven seats in play, there’s still room in the boot for shopping and the dog (at a pinch).

Under the skin of the MGS9 is the same plug-in hybrid powertrain found in the MG HS, which means a 1.5-litre four-pot petrol engine paired with an electric motor powered by a 24.7kWh battery, promising EV range of 62 miles, more than enough for daily use without bothering the ICE (well, as long as you plug in every night at home).

What we didn’t get from MG last week was any details on trim levels and their spec, but now we do.

Two trim levels are on offer – Comfort and Premium – both with a 12.3″ infotainment and 12.3″ driver display, physical buttons for quick access to key functions, 20″ alloys, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Panoramic roof, Ambient lighting, electric tailgate, 360 camera and V2L.

Comfort models (£34,208) get cloth upholstery and heated electric seats, with Premium models (£36,945) adding faux leather, ventilation and massaging for the front seats, front fogs, Posh Bose Sound, Smart Tailgate and Wireless phone charging.

The MGS9 PHEV isn’t going to be a scintillating drive or the epitome of sophistication, but with prices undercutting rivals and strong specs, it will make for decent family transport.