MINI John Cooper Works and JCW Convertible ARRIVE with ICE power

The new MINI John Cooper Works and John Cooper Works Convertible arrive with 228bhp petrol power. Prices from £31,200.

Earlier this month, the electric MINI John Cooper Works arrived to add a bit of fizz to MINI’s electric offerings, complete with a 245bhp electric motor with 251lb/ft of torque driving the front wheels and good for 0-62mph in 5.9 seconds.

Now, the petrol-powered John Cooper Works models arrive to round off the latest MINI offerings, available as both a JCW Hatch and JCW Convertible with similar power and performance to the electric JCW but prices around 20% lower.

Under the bonnet is the same 2.0-litre four-pot as before with the same 228bhp but a bit more torque – 280lb/ft – going to the front wheels through a seven-speed auto ‘box.

Despite the extra torque, the new MINI JCW’s performance is much the same, with 0-62mph in 6.1 seconds (0.2 seconds slower than the electric JCW), with the Convertible taking 6.4 seconds.

Exterior changes are the usual JCW stuff, with a central single tailpipe, black rear diffuser, JCW callipers, 17″ JCW alloys (18″ optional), Chilli Rec paint, rear spoiler and six other colour options (seven on the Convertible), and LED headlights with JCW running lights.

Inside, there’s a Vescin/Cord combo in black with red highlights, JCW seats in faux leather with red stitching’ ‘knitted’ dashboard surface, JCW sports steering wheel and stainless steel pedals, with the big circular OLED display getting a JCW mode with stuff like a G-Force meter.

Now on sale, the MINI John Cooper Works costs from £31,200 and the Convertible from £35,200.