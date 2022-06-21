New Bentley Continental GT Mulliner blends GT Speed performance with GT Azure luxury

Bentley reveals a new Continental GT Mulliner, combining the speed and performance of the GT Speed with the luxury of the new Azure models.

Bentley is having a bit of a busy time at the moment adding new models to its range – well, new specs at least – with the recent arrival of the luxury Bentley Azure and Sporty ‘S’ models. And now it’s time for a new range-topping Continental GT.

Not for the first time, the Bentley Continental GT Mulliner arrives to top the Continental GT range, combining the speed and performance of the GT Speed with the luxury accoutrements of the new Azure offerings.

Available as both a Coupe and Convertible GTC, the GT Mulliner comes with the GT Speed’s 12-pot 650bhp engine – with an earth turning 664lb/ft of torque – to hit 62mph in just 3.6 seconds and on to 208mph, with handling – “exceptional handling”, says Bentley – courtesy of three-chamber active air suspension, 48V anti-roll control, all-wheel steering and electronic limited-slip diff.

On the exterior, the GT Mulliner stands out with Double Diamond grille, Mulliner badges, bespoke puddle lights, and 22″ alloys with self-levelling centre caps, with the interior coming with three-colour designs, double diamond quilting abounding and Breitling Clock.

No word on price for the new Bentley Continental GT Mulliner, but it’ll start with a ‘2’.