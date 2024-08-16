New BMW M5 Touring OFFICIALLY revealed – costs £112,500

The new BMW M5 Touring – the first M5 Touring for 14 years – is officially revealed and costs just £2k more than the M5 Saloon.

BMW has had a big success with the M3 Touring, despite the world apparently eschewing Estates for SUVs, which has no doubt played a part in the decision to introduce an M5 Touring for the first time since the V10 M5 Touring arrived back in 2007.

Having teased the new M5 Touring for what seems like forever, BMW has now officially revealed it in the US (yes, the M5 Touring is also heading Stateside) and, unsurprisingly, it’s exactly how you’d expect it to look. And, to our eyes, better looking than the M5 Saloon.

The USP of the M5 Touring is its practicality (assuming you can call a 717bhp PHEV practical) but under the skin most everything is the same as the new M5 Saloon.

That means a 4.4-litre V8 paired with an electric motor for a combined 717bhp sent to all four wheels sending the Touring to 62mph in 3.6 seconds and on to 155mph (189mph with BMW’s Driver Package), promising an EV range of 42miles from the 18.6kWh battery and ludicrous official economy figures of 141mpg. The M5 Touring also comes in for all the chassis goodies of the M5 Saloon.

Clearly, it’s the elegant yet aggressive shed on the back where the difference lies, with extra bracing around the luggage area and offering 500 litres of space with the seats up and 1,630 litres when they’re down and , despite the shed on the back, the Touring is the same size as the Saloon. The rear-end treatment includes a new bumper, big split diffuser, roof spoiler and new lights.

The new BMW M5 Touring is now on sale from £112,500, which sounds a lot but is just £2,000 more than the Saloon and almost exactly the same price, adjusted for inflation, as the V10 M5 was in 2007.