New BMW X3 for 2024 REVEALED – all ICE powertrains and no EV option

The 2024 BMW X3 is revealed with new looks and a choice of petrol, diesel and PHEV powertrains, but no EV option.

You might expect that a new BMW X3 would mean the arrival of the first of BMW’s Neue Klasse models. But it doesn’t, because this new X3 is all about ICE, with diesel, petrol and PHEV models on offer and no EV to be seen.

So if you want a new electric BMW iX3 you’ll have to wait for the arrival of the production version of the BMW Vision Neue Klasse X concept in 2025, but BMW is showing its future commitment to ICE with a fourth generation of the X3.

A bit longer and wider than the current X3 – although 25mm lower – there’s a clear design influence for BMW’s EV models with a big grille, higher bonnet, new lights and smooth surfacing.

Inside is new too, with BMW’s curved infotainment and driver display running BMW’s latest Drive and improved material quality, with BMW promising re-engineered chassis means enhanced driving experience and more comfort.

Standard equipment across the new X3 range includes acoustic glass, Comfort Access, auto tailgate, Cockpit Plus and BMW Maps Nav.

The entry-level 2024 BMW X3 xDrive20 costs from £46,800 and comes with 205bhp, enough for 0-62mph in 7.8 seconds and official economy of 40.9mpg.

The diesel option – yes, there’s a diesel option – is the X3 xDrive20d (from £48,210) delivers 194bhp and gets to 62mph in 7.7 seconds with official economy of 48.7mpg.

Next up is the new BMW X3 xDrive30e PHEV (from £56,340) which combines a 2.0-litre petrol engine and electric motor for a combined 294bhp and a 55-mile EV range, with the range-topping, for now, BMW X3 M50 xDrive (from £64,990) producing 392bhp, official economy of 36.7mpg and good for 0-62mph in 4.6 seconds.

The order book for the new BMW X3 opens today, with first UK customer deliveries due in Q4 2024.