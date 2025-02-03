New Citroen C3 Aircross and ELECTRIC e-C3 Aircross UK specs and pricing announced

The new Citroen C3 Aircross and electric e-C3 Aircross go on sale in the UK with a choice of three powertrains and two trim options.

We got our first look at the new Citroen C3 Aircoss – and its EV sibling, the e-C3 Aircross – and now it goes on sale in the UK with a choice of three powertrains and two trim levels – and decent pricing too.

The headline act – because this is 2025 and we’re all desperate to buy an EV – is the e-C3 Aircosss which comes with a 111bhp electric motor and 44kWh battery promising a range of up to 188 miles and is available in two trim levels from £22,990.

On the ICE side of things, the C3 Aircross can be had with a 1.2-litre Putretech 3-pot good for 100bhp sent to the front wheels through a six-speed manual ‘box and priced from £20,240, or a Hybrid 136 e-DCS6 auto ‘box from £23,740.

All models come with 17″ alloys, 10.25″ infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, reversing camera, and Visibility Pack which includes auto lights and wipers, rear wiper and Welcome Lights, with Entry -level PLUS trim getting HUD, Advance Comfort Seats, COMFORT suspension, Cruise and Speed Limit Control.

Opt for MAX trim (not available with the 1.2-litre ICE) and you also get parking sensors front and back, heated windscreen, bi-tone roof, Blind Spot, LED taillights, heated front seats and steering wheel, wireless phone charging and Citroen Connect Nav.

Available to order now, with first deliveries due in late spring, the C3 Aircross costs in PLUS trim £20,240 for the ICE, £22,990 for the EV and £23,740 for the Hybrid, with MAX trim models costing £24,990 for the EV and £25,740 for the Hybrid.