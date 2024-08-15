New Citroen Holidays Campervan costs from £56,950 – a chunk cheaper than the VW California

The new Citroen Holidays Campervan arrives, based on the Citroen Spacetourer, and undercutting rivals from Ford and Volkswagen.

Once the preserve of specialist van convertors, the Campervan market in the UK and Europe continues to grow with OEM campervans, perhaps driven now by a Covid hangover making holidaymakers eschew more traditional hotel/Villa holidays for safety’s sake, and perhaps by more holidaymakers holidaying on home turf.

We have Campervans from the likes of Ford with the Transit Custom Nugget and Volkswagen with the California, and now Citroen wants to undercut their offerings with a new Spacetourer-based Campervan – the Citroen Holidays.

Priced at £56,590 it undercuts both the Ford and VW offerings, which are over £60k, and does look to offer a good alternative. However, the prices still seem high for a titivated van.

As you’d expect, you get a pop-up roof with a bed plus a second-row bed, with a kitchen area with a sink and a pair of gas burners, mini fridge, pivoting front seats, retractable table and an (optional) awning and electric sliding doors.

Citroen has also fitted the Holidays with a shower area at the back, drinking water and waste water tanks, electric sliding doors, ambient lighting and wireless phone charging.

The Holidays looks are tweaked with new headlight signature and new bumpers, and power comes from Citroen’s 2.0-litre diesel good for 177bhp and mated to an eight-speed auto ‘box.

Order books for the Citroen Holidays Campervan open later this summer, with first deliveries due in November.