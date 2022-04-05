New Electric Lexus RZ450e OFFICIAL reveal due on 20 April

The new electric Lexus RZ450e – the first proper Lexus EV – will debut on 20 April as the Lexus take on the new Toyota bZ4X.

It seems a bit odd that Lexus feels it necessary to have an official debut of the new Lexus RZ450e as they’ve already shared images and we know, pretty much, what’s under the skin. But an official debut is planned, says Lexus, and it’s on 20 April 2022.

In terms of how the Lexus RX looks, it is rather similar to its sister Toyota EV – the bZ4X – but with a black glass C-pillar to create a ‘floating’ roof, titivations at the front and back including full-width light bar at the back and a Lexus EV grille, and a more ‘Premium’ surfacing.

We have no images of the interior of the RZ yet, but expect it also to be quite close to the bZ4X’s interior but with the usual Lexus quality and feel delivering an interior a notch or two above its price point.

We’re assuming the starting point for the powertrain will be also similar to the bZ4X, which means 4WD with 215bhp, a 71.4kWh battery and range of a bit under 300 miles.

Lexus says of the RZ:

Developed under the Lexus Driving Signature philosophy, the RZ is Lexus’s first dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV). It is designed and engineered to set a new benchmark for a premium driving experience, providing the driver with a carefully crafted and close sense of connection with their car, characterised by confidence, control and comfort.

Can the RZ deliver on that statement with a modest 215bhp? We’d like to think it will offer rather more, but we’ll find out on 20 April.