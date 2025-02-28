New Electric Skoda Enyaq and Enyaq Coupe PRODUCTION begins

The new Skoda Enyaq and Enyaq Coupe – revealed in January – have now gone into production at Skoda’s Czech Plant.

The Skoda Enyaq went on sale almost exactly four years ago as Skoda’s take on the Volkswagen ID. 4, and a year later, the Enyaq Coupe (a Skoda take on the VW ID. 5) followed.

Despite the Enyaq probably falling well short of Skoda’s sales hopes – just like every other EV on the market – it still managed to flog almost 70k units in Europe in 2024 – and over 250k since it launched – landing in fourth place behind the Tesla Model Y, Tesla Model 3 and Volvo EX30 and ahead of its VW siblings.

In an era where every month seems to see tweaks to specs and offerings for EVs, four years is an eternity, so back in January, Skoda revealed the new Enyaq and Enyaq Coupe to keep the Enyaq offerings up to par with ever-increasing competition.

The new Enyaq comes with Skoda’s new ‘Tech-Deck’ front end – similar to the new Elroq – and standard equipment including keyless, heated front seats and remote park assist, and choice of two single motor offerings with either 201bhp and 63kWh battery or 282bhp with 82kWh battery, and an 85X model with the bigger battery and an extra motor for AWD.

Prices for the new Enyaq start at £39,000 for the Enyaq 60 SE L, rising to £50,650 for the Enyaq Sportline 85X Coupe.

Now, production of the new Enyaq has begun at Skoda’s Plant in Mladá Boleslav – alongside the Octavia and new electric Enyaq – which is the first VW Group Plant manufacturing both ICE and EV side by side, allowing flexible response demand.

Skoda’s Andreas Dick said:

The start of production for the new Enyaq family is a very special moment for our production teams. As Škoda’s first MEB-based model, its predecessor marked a major milestone in manufacturing, laying the foundation for the processes we benefit from today. We extensively adapted our production facilities, enabling us to build both fully electric vehicles and the Octavia on a single production line.