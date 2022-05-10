New Honda ZR-V SUV Hybrid (NOT an EV) announced for 2023

Honda announces the arrival of a new hybrid SUV – the Honda ZR-V – to launch in 2023 and sit between the HR-V and CR-V in Honda’s range.

The last couple of bits of Honda News we’ve had have seen Honda heading down the proper EV route, with news there will be an electric NSX and solid-state batteries to come as Honda embraces EV, and prior to that we had the arrival of the e:Ny1, previewing an electric crossover due to launch in 2023.

But despite Honda now starting to roll on from the Honda E with more BEV models, it’s not eschewing ICE, or at least not ICE hybrids, with the new Civic e:HEV and Jazz e:HEV.

Now, Honda confirms its intent to continue delivering new hybrid versions with the official confirmation that there’s a new Hybrid Crossover arriving in 2023, and it’ll be the ZR-V and sit between the HR-V and CR-V in Honda’s lineup.

At this stage with just the name revealed, there’s no real indication of what will power the ZR-V, but it seems likely it will borrow its setup from the Civic e:HEV, which uses a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a pair of electric motors to deliver 181bhp, and comes with Eco, Normal, Sport and Individual driving modes. Although the lower-powered e:HEV setup from the Jazz is a possibility too. Honda said:

The ZR-V will be powered by the outstanding e:HEV full hybrid powertrain, further expanding Honda’s range of electrified options to customers. The announcement begins the next stage of Honda’s European electrification strategy. With further electrified SUV models set to follow, the ZR-V marks an important evolution in the Honda line up, with the brand concentrating even further on this rapidly growing segment.