New Jeep Compass TEASED, and it’ll come with Electric, Hybrid and ICE powertrains

The new Jeep Compass is teased ahead of an expected November reveal and will come with ICE, Hybrid and Electric powertrain options.

Two years ago, when Jeep revealed its first electric model – the Jeep Avenger EV – Jeep declared that 100% of its sales in Europe would be electric by 2030 and in the US 50% would be EVs by the same point.

We’d be rather surprised if Jeep gets anywhere near that figure, but with not just the Avenger as an EV but the electric Jeep Wagoneer S revealed too, Jeep is back with another electric Jeep with a first tease for the new Jeep Compass (above) as it tries to turn buyers on to the electric road.

But just like the Jeep Avenger (and probably the Wagoneer too when the EV model fails to make sales) the Compass will come not as a pure EV but with a choice of ICE, Hybrid and Electric powertrains.

Under the new Compass are much the same gubbins as you find in the Peugeot 3008’s STLA Medium Platform, although with Jeep declaring the Compass to be its “new four-wheel-drive mainstream compact SUV” it’s clear there will be Compass models which can do what a Jeep should do.

It’s likely the Compass will get an entry-level ICE powertrain, with a 134bhp Mild Hybrid following in the lineup and a 207bhp single motor EV with a 73kWh battery and good for 207bhp. There’s also the likelihood of a twin motor electric 4×4.

Design sketches are notoriously unreliable gauges to actual design, but it looks like the new Compass takes design cues from the Avenger, and with rufty-tufty cladding, roof rails and short overhangs.

Jeep has confirmed the new Compass will go in to production in Italy in 2025, and the expectation is that it will be properly revealed in November.