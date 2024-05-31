New Jeep Wagoneer S is a Range Rover Velar-sized 592bhp electric SUV

The Jeep Wagoneer S is revealed as a 592bhp electric SUV promising range of 300 miles and 0-62mph in 3.4 seconds.

Jeep already has an electric SUV with the compact Avenger, which shares underpinnings with the Fiat 600e, and it is doing decent business in Europe.

Now, Jeep is aiming for the other end of the electric SUV market with this – the new Jeep Wagoneer S.

Revealed ahead of going on sale in the US later this year – and expected to go on sale in the UK in 2025 – the Wagoneer is still clearly a Jeep – and around the size of a Range Rover Velar – but one brought in to the 21st century with smooth panels, statement Jeep grille defined by lighting and plenty of power.

Underpinned by the Stellantis STLA Large Platform, the Wagoneer S comes with a pair of electric motors delivering 592bhp and 516lb/ft of torque to all four wheels and hitting 62mph in 3.4 seconds, making it the quickest Jeep model ever launched.

The motors are powered by a 100kWh battery claimed to deliver a 300-mile range, and come with 400V architecture able to deliver a 5-80% charge in under half an hour, and with a front motor which disconnects at cruising speed to help efficiency and improve range, also helped by a low (for an SUV) of drag coefficient of 0.29.

Inside, the Wagoneer S looks to tick all the ‘on-trend’ boxes with a 12.3″ driver display, 12.3″ infotainment and 10.25″ passenger screen – all integrated in to the dash instead of plonked on top – posh McIntosh Sound, ceramic coated touch surfaces to reduce fingerprints and scratches and recycled materials too.

Antonio Filosa, Jeep brand CEO, said:

The launch of the all-electric Jeep Wagoneer S marks a new chapter in the storied history of the Jeep brand. Building upon nearly a century of innovation and design, this first global BEV will introduce a whole new generation of owners to an experience that is distinctly Jeep and 100% electric in every way. With new energy in the Jeep vehicle lineup, ranging from EV to V8, customers have never had more freedom to choose their own adventure.

It looks like this Wagonner S is the range-topper, and we can probably expect lower-powered – and even RWD – models to follow, and if the whole EB move doesn’t meet Jeep’s expectations the Platform would allow ICE models too.