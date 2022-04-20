New Kia Niro – including electric Niro EV – prices and specs announced

The updated Kia Niro range with a choice of Hybrid, PHEV and EV powertrains costs from £27,745 rising to £40,495 and a choice of three trim levels.

Kia revealed a new Niro back in November, and now it opens for pre-orders as Kia announces prices and specifications across the new Niro range.

As before, there’s a choice of Hybrid, Plug-in Hybrid and EV powertrains, and a choice of Kia’s ‘2’, ‘3’, and ‘4’ trim levels. Prices start at £27, 745 for the Niro Hybrid in ‘2’ trim, rising to £40,495 for the Niro EV in ‘4’ trim, with a choice of eight colours, premium paint for an extra £595 and a two-tone paint option on ‘4’ trim.

Niro ‘2’ models get 16″ alloys, LED headlights, rear parking sensors and camera, 8″ touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as well as Forward Collison Avoidance and Smart Cruise, with EV versions adding 17″ alloys, 10.25″ instrument cluster and battery heating.

Niro ‘3’ models add 18″ alloys, 10.25″ touchscreen, fake leather, front parking sensors, keyless, heated seats and steering wheel, privacy glass, Highway Driving Assist, Blind Spot and wireless phone charging, with EV models also adding V2L.

The range-topping Niro ‘4’ trim delivers HUD, twin 10.25″ screens, heated rear seats and ventilated front seats, power tailgate, electric sunroof, posh Harmon Kardon Sound, Remote smart Parking and Parking Collision Avoidance.

Power in the Hybrid model comes from a 1.6-litre petrol mated to a 43bhp motor for a total of 139bhp, the PHEV adds a bigger 83bhp motor for an output of 180bhp, and the Niro EV gets a 64.8kWh battery powering a 201bhp electric motor.

The new Kia Niro is now open for pre-orders with first customer cars due in Q3.