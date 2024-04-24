New Lamborghini Urus SE is a 789bhp plug-in Hybrid

The new Lamborghini Urus SE arrives as a 789bhp plug-in hybrid, replacing the Urus S and Urus Performante.

It’s hard to believe it was late 2017 when the Lamborghini Urus SUV arrived as Lamborghini’s new cash cow, since when its single-model range doubled with the arrival of the Urus S and Urus Performante.

Now, it’s back to the start for the Urus, with the arrival of the Lamborghini Urus SE replacing both the current models and boasting a new plug-in hybrid powertrain. Well, not quite all new – you’ll find a closely related version in the Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid

Although there are other tweaks to the new Urus (we’ll get to those shortly), it’s the new hybrid powertrain that’s the real news.

Using a familiar Lamborghini V8 partnered with an electric motor, the Urus SE delivers 789bhp and 701lb/ft of torque, enough to get to 62mph in 3.4 seconds and on to 194mph, with a 25.9kWh battery promising EV range of around 40 miles.

Power goes to all four wheels through an eight-speed auto ‘box – which houses the electric motor too – with batteries squeezed under the back seat next to a smaller petrol tank, with a new central diff and locking diff at the back.

Design tweaks for the SE include a new bonnet, new headlights, new tailgate, new number plate location, bigger 12.3″ infotainment, new toggle switches and second touchscreen.

No prices yet for the new Urus SE, but Lamborghini isn’t shy about pricing so you can probably expect it to be a six-figure sum starting with a ‘2’.