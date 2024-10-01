New Lexus RZ 300e electric SUV UK prices and specs announced

The new Lexus RZ 300e – a single-motor version of the electric RZ – is available in four trim levels with prices from £49,995.

It’s more than two years since the Lexus RZ 450e arrived as the Lexus take on the Toyota bZ4X, suitably gentrified as a Lexus should be and offering an AWD powertrain with the two motors delivering 308bhp, enough for 0-62mph in 5.6 seconds, and powered by a 71.4kWh battery said to be good for 250 miles range.

Soon after the RZ 450e arrived, we reported Lexus was planning an entry-level RZ 300e with a single motor to cut the entry price, with Lexus confirming its arrival earlier this year when we learnt the RZ 300e will come with a single motor at the front for front-wheel drive and delivering 201bhp powered by a 71.4kWh battery with an official range of 297 miles

Now it’s time for prices and specs for the RZ 300e in the UK as order books open and deliveries are due to start.

Boasting the same trim options as the 450e – Urban, Premium, Premium Plus and Takumi – all models come with at least, parking sensors, Auto high beam, smart entry, Climate, heated steering wheel, wireless smartphone charging, 14″ infotainment, Lexus Safety System+ and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Puces for the Urban trim start at £49,995.

Opt for Premium trim (from £52,295 and you also get electric front seats, faux leather, hands-free tailgate, privacy glass and a Panormaic roof, with Premium Plus trim (from £54,595) adding Panoramic View Monitor, ventilated front seats, diver seat memory and HUD.

Top of the tree Takimi trim (from £59,995) gets Ultrasuede upholstery, 64 colour ambient lighting, posh Mark Levinson Sound, dimmable panoramic roof, 20″ alloys, LED headlights with Adaptive Beam, gloss black wheelarches and performance dampers.