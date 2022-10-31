New Maserati GranCabrio – same as the new GranTurismo but without the roof

Following the recent reveal of the new Maserati GranTurismo, Maserati is back with a tease for its convertible sibling, the new Maserati GranCabrio.

Maserati ran a bit of a tease for the new GranTurismo (from here to here), and finally revealed the new model at the start of the month. Now, as sure as night follows day, Maserati is back playing tease with the Granturismo’s drop-top sibling – the new Maserati GranCabrio.

Maserati hasn’t come up with any real details of the new GranCabrio, instead telling us how prototypes are busy out testing ahead of a debut. But that debut now looks pretty imminent.

Assuming, and it’s not exactly a stretch, the GranCabrio is mechanically the same as the GranTurismo, then it’s going to be offered as a V6 petrol and EV too.

The 3.0-litre V6 Nettuno petrol will come with auto ‘box, air suspension and AWD, delivering 438bhp in the Modena version and 542bhp in the sportier Trofeo version.

But it’s the electric Folgore model which will give the GranCabrio an edge, delivering a not insubstantial 749bhp thanks to a pair of motors at the back and another at the front, powered by a 93kWh battery with ultra-rapid charging thanks to an 800v architecture.

Prices for the new Maserati GranCabrio are likely to start around the £200k mark.