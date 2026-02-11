New Mercedes-AMG GLC 53 gets a PROPER six-pot ICE good for 443bhp

The Mercedes-AMG GLC 53 arrives as the GLC 43 and GLC 63 are dropped, and comes with a proper in-line six engine good for 443bhp.

Mercedes has started to turn its back on standalone EV models, which didn’t go well, and now it’s also turning its back on the downsized four-pot PHEV we’ve seen in models like the GLC 43 and GLC 63 , with the arrival of the new AMG GLC 53.

Gone is the 2.0-litre four-pot and in its place arrives a heavily tweaked version of AMG’s 3.0-litre straight-six, which gets a new cylinder head, new intake cam, new intake setup and new intercooler, with 1.5 bar of turbo boost and an electric compressor which works for longer.

It all adds up to 443bhp of power and 443lb/ft of torque (472lb/ft with overboost), going to all four wheels through a nine-speed Speedshift ‘box and good for 0-62mph in 4.2 seconds on the way to the usual 155mph limited top speed.

Other goodies include an electronically controlled rear-axle limited-slip differential with Drift Mode, slippery, comfort, sport, sport+ and individual modes, rear axle steering, big 390mm front brakes, starter generator in the gearbox and front axle decoupling for when you want to cruise.

AMG’s Michael Schiebe said:

With the new GLC 53, our goal was to make its Affalterbach DNA even more tangible – with more emotion, more character, and even more fun to drive. To achieve this, we have significantly upgraded our six-cylinder engine. Together with the sophisticated chassis and the fully variable all-wheel drive, it makes the GLC 53 a highly dynamic vehicle with exceptional versatility.

No prices for the new AMG GLC 53 yet, but it’s likely to start at around £100k.