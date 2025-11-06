New Mercedes CLA HYBRID now on sale – priced from £38,700

The hybrid versions of the new Mercedes CLA go on sale with a choice of three powertrains and five trim levels. Prices from £38,700.

The new electric Mercedes CLA went on sale in the UK back in May as the first Mercedes to make EVs a powertrain option rather than blobby standalone model.

The initial offering for the CLA EV was a single powertrain option – the CLA 250+ with EQ technology – but now it’s time for the Hybrid version of the new CLA and the choice is much wider.

There’s a combination of three powertrain options and five trim levels, with pricing starting at £38,700 for the CLA 180 Sport, rising to £ 53,400 for the CLA 220 4Matic AMG Line Premium Plus model.

The CLA 180 and CLA 200 are FWD, and the CLA 220 AWD, with the CLA 180 coming with a 1.5-litre Miller Cycle petrol engine good for 134bhp plus a boost of 30bhp from an electric motor housed in the eight-speed DCT, with the CLA 200 and 220 getting the same electric boost but more power from the ICE – 161bhp and 188bhp respectively.

Now Mercedes has come to its senses on EV design, there’s little to separate the looks of the CLA Hybrid from the EV, save for the presence of an illuminated grille.

Every CLA model comes with a 14″ infotainment with smartphone integration and an integrated video camera, with entry-level Sport models getting a fixed panoramic roof, Climate, LED headlights with Adaptive beam, Distronic and Blind Spot.

Sport Executive models add tinted glass, flush door handles, Keyless, Ambient lighting and wireless phone charging, with AMG Line Executive throwing in AMG bodystyling, surround lighting, NAppa leather sports steering wheel and Sports seats.

Keep climbing the trim tree, and AMG Line Premium adds MBUX Superscreen with passenger display, Memory Package and two-zone Climate, with range-topping AMG Line Premium Plus getting Multibeam LED headlights, Winter Package, Burmester 3D sound and HUD.

Now on sale, first deliveries of the new Mercedes CLA Hybrid will start in Q1 2026.