New Nissan LEAF Crossover EV: more insights from Nissan ahead of debut [Video]

The new Nissan LEAF will be fully revealed as an electric crossover later this month, and ahead of its debut, Nissan is providing further insights into the LEAF via a video.

The Nissan LEAF is arguably the car which started the seemingly unstoppable move to EVs, managing to flog more than 700,000 from when it first arrived back in 2010, many to buyers looking for an alternative to ICE and without legislation and huge discounts driving sales for much of the time it’s been on sale.

Yes, the LEAF lost its place at the top of the EV chart to Tesla despite a new, much improved new Nissan LEAF arriving in 2017, but Nissan is aiming to get back the LEAF’s place at (or at least near) the top of the most popular EV tree with the third-generation LEAF.

The new LEAF – now a high-riding Crossover – was initially revealed in March, and with a full debut due later this month, Nissan has delivered a new video with more insights into the new LEAF (below).

We already know the new LEAF sits on the same Platform as the Nissan Ariya – suggesting similar powertrains – and comes with a moonroof and 19″ alloys.

Now Nissan tells us that the new LEAF comes with a very decent 0.25 Cd to help it attain its expected 370-mile range, as well as flush door handles, active grille shutter, optimised wheel design, flat underfloor and rear liftback all contributing too.

The Panoramic roof (which sounds like an option) comes without a blind to improve headroom and instead uses electromagnetic tech to adjust transparency, and with an infrared coating to reduce sun load.

Richard Candler, Vice President Global Product Strategy, said:

Beyond EV intenders and innovators we wanted the all-new Nissan LEAF to offer a truly credible alternative to combustion vehicles. We wanted it to balance emotional and rational appeal, ensuring it looks sleek and bold, whilst meeting the real-world needs of families with thoughtful design.

We’ll add new videos here as Nissan releases them (apparently there are two more to come), ahead of the new LEAF’s full debut before the end of the month (June 2025).

2025 Nissan LEAF Crossover EV Insights Video