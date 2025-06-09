New Nissan LEAF Crossover – more DETAILS ahead of debut [Video]

Ahead of an imminent debut, Nissan returns with more ‘Insights’ on the new electric LEAF Crossover, including some powertrain details.

An all new Nissan LEAF has been a long time coming, with Nissan squandering its early EV lead with the second-generation LEAF now eight years old.

But we got an early reveal for the new LEAF back in March, and just last week Nissan delivered its first of three ‘Insights’ videos on the new LEAF as a bit of a tease in the run-up to the new LEAF’s debut later this month as a high-riding Crossover.

In the first video, Nissan revealed the new LEAF boasts a very slippery 0.25 Cd in UK guise, with Active Grille, flush door handles, flat underfloor and optimised wheel design all helping deliver a 370-mile range.

Now, it’s time for the second ‘Insight’ video.

In the new video, below, Nissan tells us the new LEAF comes with Nissan’s all-new 3-in-1 electric powertrain, which is 10% smaller than the motor in the outgoing LEAF and offers similar power at 214bhp and 261lb/ft of torque.

There are also improvements in noise and vibration for a more refined cabin, and the HVAC has been moved to the engine bay, thanks to the smaller motor, delivering more cabin space, and there’s multi-link suspension at the back, resulting in a 66% increase in lateral stiffness, with liquid-cooled batteries using a new thermal recovery system to harvest heat produced by the on-board charger to warm the battery in colder weather.

One more ‘Insight’ Video to come before the new LEAF debuts.

New Nissan LEAF Insights Video 2