New Nissan LEAF joins Ford Puma Gen-E and Citroen e-C5 Aircross with FULL Electric Car Grant

Nissan announces prices and specs for the new LEAF, which, thanks to the full Electric Car Grant, starts at £32,249.

The new Nissan LEAF was revealed back in June, but Nissan declined to reveal prices or trim specs at the time, although we got a pretty good idea of what the new LEAF offers as a compact Coupe Crossover – about the size of the Hyundai Kona – with flush door handles, sculpted surfaces and a spacious interior.

Now, Nissan has announced prices and specs for the LEAF and revealed it is the latest car to receive the full Electric Car Grant (ECG) of £3,750, joining the Ford Puma Gen-E and Citroen e-C5 Aircross (and the Ford E-Tourneo Courier), making the starting price a competitive £32,249.

There will be a choice of 52kWh and 75kWh batteries, but for now it’s just the 75kWh on offer, which powers a 214bhp motor good for 0-62mph in 7.6 seconds and promising range of up to 386 miles with 150kW charging.

Starting point is the LEAF Engage (£32,249 inc. ECG), which comes with a Heat Pump as standard, ProPilot with Navi-Link, 18″ alloys, 11kW AC Charger and dual 12.3″ screens, with Engage+ trim (£33,149 inc. ECG) adding Google, heated front seats and steering wheel, 14.3″ driver display, 14.3″ Infotainment and wireless phone charging.

Moving up to Evolve trim (£34,249 inc. ECG) ups the spec considerably with a dimming panoramic roof, HUD, power tailgate, illuminated Nissan Logo, 3D tail lights, faux leather with fabric inserts and a choice of black or light upholstery with purple accents.

Range-topping Evolve trim (£36,249 inc. ECG) adds BOSE Sound, V2L, 19″ alloys, I-Key+, full faux leather, and electric front seats with driver massage.

James Taylor, Nissan GB MD, said:

We’re absolutely delighted to be able to confirm LEAF’s pricing at £32,249, including the electric car grant, which will deliver an accessible route to EV ownership for our customers. They now have the reassurance that comes from a car with up to 386-miles of range, all the tech they could want and the real-world benefits that come from Nissan’s 15 years of EV expertise. Best of all, it’s proudly built right here in the UK.

The new Nissan LEAF goes on sale in December with first customer deliveries due in February 2026.