New Electric Citroen C5 Aircross is £5k CHEAPER than the Skoda Enyaq

Citroën announces prices and specifications for the C5 Aircross and electric e-C5, with prices for the C5 starting from £30,495 and the e-C5 from £34,065.

Back in June, the Citroen C5 Aircross and electric e-C5 Aircross were revealed, although we’d really seen them last year with the reveal of the Citroen C5 Aircross Concept, which was pretty much identical to the production model.

That all adds up to a new C5 Aircross which is bigger than its predecessor and with the same underpinnings as the Vauxhall Grandland, bluff nose, sloping roofline and butch cladding, with an interior which looks higher quality with big portrait infotainment, comfort seats and plenty of safety nannies.

Now, the new C5 goes on sale in the UK, with either a 143bhp hybrid or 207bhp EV powertrain, with 73kWh battery and 332-mile range, with prices for the ICE version from £30,495 and for the EV from £34,065, undercutting both the electric Vauxhall Grandland and Skoda Enyaq by £5k or more.

Starting point for the new C5 Aircross is You! trim with 13.0″ infotainment, 19.0″ alloys, wireless phone charging, LED headlights and High Beam Assist, with Plus trim adding ambient lighting, privacy glass, keyless, front parking sensors and 180-degree camera.

The range-topping Max trim comes with a HUD, heated front seats and steering wheel, hands-free electric tailgate, Drive Assist Pack 2.0, and, for the EV, a heat pump.

Prices for the ICE C5 start at £30,495 for You! trim, with Plus trim £2,640 more, and Max trim another £2,640, with the electric e-C5 starting at £34,065 with the same incremental trim prices as the ICE.

Citroen says two more powertrain options for the C5 will arrive later in the year, with a 193bhp PHEV good for 53-mile EV range and a 227bhp EV with bigger 97kWh battery and 421-mile range.